AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Professor, Additional Professor, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. The last date to apply for the positions is till July 11, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organization. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2022 to Release Tomorrow at 3 PM: Know How To Check Scores Through SMS

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: July 11, 2022

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Professor: 31 posts

Additional Professor: 8 posts

Associate Professor: 21 posts

Assistant Professor: 13 posts

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above are advised to go through the official notification shared below: Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Registration Process For 32 Posts Ends Today | Check Salary, Application Link Here

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General (UR)/ OBC /EWS categories are required to pay Rs 3,000 as an application fee. SC/ST/ Women’s/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities Candidates are required to pay Rs.200 as an application fee. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Likely to Release Today: Check Mode of Examination, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Those candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online on the AIIMS’s official website, aiimsjodhpur.edu.in before July 11, 2022.