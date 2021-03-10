Nagpur: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up multiple positions of engineers and accounts officers. The number of posts to be filled is tentative and is liable to change based on AIIMS’ requirements. Interested candidates can apply for AIIMS Nagpur through the prescribed application format available on the institutes’

website i.e. www.aiimsnagpur.edu.in on or before March 27, 2021. The posts carry usual allowance as admissible to central Government Employees of similar status stationed at Nagpur (Maharashtra). Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2021: Check How You Can Apply on fci.gov.in, Know More About Vacancies Here

Know more about the positions, eligibility and pay scale required to apply for the vacancies read below: Also Read - India Going to Get 3-4 Vaccines in Weeks to Come, People Will Have Options to Choose, Says AIIMS Director

Superintendent Engineer: Superintending Engineer (Civil) or Executive Engineer (Civil) with 5 years of regular service in that grade

from CPWD failing which similar officers from other Central Engineering Departments or Engineering Departments of Central Statutory/Autonomous bodies. An officer taken on deputation shall possess a Degree in Civil Engineering. Executive Engineers of AIIMS with 5 years of regular service in the grade shall also be considered and in case one of them is selected (on consideration of all including those who have applied for deputation) the appointment shall be treated as promotion. (Period of deputation shall not be exceed 3 years). Also Read - Can Corona Vaccines Control New COVID Strain, Lessen Mortality? Read What AIIMS Director Says

Pay Scale: Level – 13 (₹ 1,23,100 – ₹ 2,15,900)

Executive Engineer (Electrical): Holding the post of Executive Engineer (Elect.) on regular basis OR Assistant Engineer (Elect.) with 8

years of regular service in the grade, from CPWD/Other Engineering Departments of the Central Government/Central Statutory/ Autonomous Bodies. An Officer taken on deputation shall possess a Degree in Electrical Engineering. (Period of deputation shall not be exceed 3 years).

Pay Scale: Level – 11 (₹ 67700 – ₹ 208700)

Assistant Controller of Examination: Officers of AIIMS holding analogous posts or having 5-8 years of regular service in the posts carrying pay scale of Rs. 2200-4000 (Revised to Level 10 in the Pay Matrix)/2000-3500 (Revised to Level 6 in the Pay Matrix) respectively and possessing the following: (a). Degree of a recognized University or equivalent (b) Track record of absolute integrity and proved

ability to maintain strict confidentiality of official matters. Experience in organizing examinations/competitive test is desirable.

Pay Scale: Level – 11 (₹ 67,700 – ₹ 2,08,700)

Accounts Officer: (a).Officers under the Central Government or Central Statutory/Autonomous Bodies holding analogous posts on regular basis and handling Accounts and Finance matters or holding posts of Accounts/Audit Officer or equivalent in the pay scale of Rs. 2375- 3500 (Revised to Level 7 in the Pay Matrix) /Rs. 2200-4000 (Revised to Level 10 in the Pay Matrix)

(b). Assistant Accounts Officers in the pay scale of Rs. 2000-3200 (revised Level 7 in Pay Matrix) with 7 years of regular service in the grade (including the service in the grade of Junior Accounts Officer/Accountant in the scale of Rs. 1640-2900 (Revised to Level 6 in the Pay Matrix). (Period of deputation shall not be exceed 3 years).

Pay Scale: Level – 10 (₹ 56,100 – ₹ 1,77,500)

Age limit for the positions vacant:

The maximum age limit for applying for the aforesaid posts on deputation is 56 years as on last date of receipt of application.

How to apply for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021:

The officers, who fulfill the above qualifications and eligibility may submit their application through proper channel in prescribed pro forma, available on institutes’ website i.e. www.aiimsnagpur.edu.in to The Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Plot No. 02, Sector 20, Mihan, Nagpur – 441108 (Maharashtra) by speed post/Registered A.D. The last date of receipt of application in AIIMS, Nagpur will be

will be March 27, 2021.

The envelope containing the application(s) should be superscripted “Application for

the Post of ……………………. on Deputation basis at AIIMS, Nagpur” While forwarding their applications, it may be ensured that the particular of the candidates are verified and they fulfill the eligible conditions. Duly attested photocopies of their up to date Confidently Reports (at least for the latest 05 years) may also be enclosed with the applications. It may also be clearly stated that no vigilance/disciplinary proceedings is pending or contemplated against the candidates concerned. Application without vigilance clearance and CR Dossiers will not be considered.

For any clarification and enquires, interested candidates can mail to: recruitment@aiimsnagpur.edu.in