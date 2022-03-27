AIIMS Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has invited applications for the recruitment of Faculty Post in various departments. Eligible candidates can download the application form through the official website — aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. The last date to submit the application form through the prescribed format is till May 9, 2022.Also Read - UPTET 2021 Result, Final Answer Key to Release Soon; Here's How to Download

A total of 108 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, and other details here.

Important Dates to Remember

The offline application process for AIIMS Recruitment 2022 ends on: May 9, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Professor: 29 posts

Additional Professor: 22 posts

Associate Professor: 24 posts

Assistant Professor: 33 posts

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria from the direct link given below.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

The aspiring applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respects can apply for the post through offline mode. Candidates are required to submit their application forms in prescribed format at the given address: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur Kunraghat, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh- 273008.