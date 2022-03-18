Air India Recruitment 2022: AI Airport Services Limited (AIASL) (formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) (AIATSL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts including that of Handyman, Senior Customer Agent and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.aiasl.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before March 21, 2022. For more details on the Air India Recruitment, please scroll down.Also Read - HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications For 76 Posts Begins at hppsc.hp.gov.in| Details Inside

Air India Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

The last date to submit the application: March 21, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Dy. Terminal Manager: 1 post

Duty Officer (Ramp): 2 posts

Officer – Admin: 1 post

Officer – Finance: 1 post

Jr. Executive – Tech: 2 post

Jr. Executive – Pax: 8 posts

Senior Customer Agent/ Customer Agent/ Junior Customer Agent: 39 posts

Ramp Service Agent/ Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver: 24 posts

Handyman: 177 posts

A total of 255 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Air India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Dy. Terminal Manager: Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 18 years experience, out of which at least 06 years must be in a managerial or supervisory capacity in Pax and cargo handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator or BCAS approved Ground Handler appointed by any Airport Operator at any airport or in combination thereof. Well conversant with computer operation.

Air India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Applicants meeting with the eligibility criteria are required to forward their applications as per the attached application format along with its attachments, latest by 21st March 2022, by E-mail to hrhq.aiasl@airindia.in, mentioning the subject as “Post Applied for ____________, for Goa International Airport, Western Region, AIASL”. (Fill in the post in the blank space).