AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India(AAI) NER is hiring candidates for Non-Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. A total of 18 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the official notification, the last date to register for the posts is July 29, 2022. No application through any other mode will be accepted. Before applying for the posts, the candidates should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and others norms mentioned in the Advertisement.

AAI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening date for On-Line Application: June 30, 2022

Last date for Online Application: July 29, 2022

AAI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant (Operations)-03

Senior Assistant (Finance)-02

Senior Assistant (Electronics)-09

Senior Assistant (Official Language)-02

Junior Assistant (HR)-02

AAI Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Maximum age 30 Years as on 30/04/2022

AAI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Senior Assistant(Operations): Graduate with LMV licence, Diploma in Management will be preferred.

Senior Assistant (Finance): Graduate preferably B. Com with computer training course of 3 to 6 months.

Senior Assistant(Electronics): Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication/Radio Engineering.

AAI Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the official notification shared below

Pay Scale

Senior Assistant (Operations/Finance/Electronics/Official Language) (NE-6): Rs. 36,000-3%-1,10,000

Junior Assistant (HR) (NE-4) : Rs. 31,000- 3% – 92,000

AAI Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

"Application fees of Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) is to be paid by the candidates. SC/ST/Female candidates/PWD/Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are exempted from payment of any fee," reads the official notification.

AAI Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online at aai.aero. For more details, candidates can check the official notification shared above.