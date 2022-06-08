AAI Recruitment 2022: Airports Authority of India (AAI), has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — aai.aero. The online application will begin from June 15, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before July 14, 2022. “Candidates having B.E./B. Tech/ B. Sc. (Engg.) Degree are allowed to apply against the post for which essential qualification is prescribed as Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, ” reads the official notification. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 400 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - Rajasthan Constables Recruitment Exam: Fresh Test On July 2 After Paper Leak

For details on qualification, pay scale and application process, please read below.

AAI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening date for Online Application: June 15, 2022

Last date for Online Application: July 14, 2022

The tentative date of the On-line Examination: Will be announced on AAI Website

AAI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 400 posts

AAI Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Junior Executive (E-1): Rs.40000-3%-140000. The CTC per annum for the post of Junior Executive would be around Rs. 12 lacs (approximately).

AAI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Full-Time Regular Bachelors' Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. OR Full Time Regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semester's curriculum). The candidate shall have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2 standard (the candidate shall have passed English as one of the subjects in 10th or 12th standard).

AAI Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process, and age limit through the official notification shared below.

AAI Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee. However, SC/ST/Female candidates are required to pay only Rs.81 as an application fee. PWD and apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are exempted from payment of any fee.

AAI Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 14, 2022, through the official website of the Airports Authority of India at aai.aero.