Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the Indian Railways has invited job applications for over 1600 posts of apprentices in various departments. All interested candidates can apply on the official website of railways at rrcpryi.org. In its latest notification about the recruitment, the Indian Railways said that the North Central Railways will train the selected candidates in various divisions and workshops.

The Indian Railways is seeking job applications to fill a total of 1664 vacancies for apprentices on the official website of railways at rrcpryi.org. The registration window to apply for the posts began on Monday (August 2) and the last date to apply for the positions is September 1, 2021.

Let’s have a look at the key details about the Indian Railways Recruitment 2021:

Salary for vacant positions in Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: The selected candidates will be given preference in filling up 20 percent vacancies in case of direct recruitment in Level 1 posts the pay scale for which can be between Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900.

Age criteria for applying in Indian Railways Recruitment 2021:Interested candidates must have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years as of September 1, 2021. The relaxations in age will be given in accordance with relevant laws, as per the latest updates.

Eligibility for applying in Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates must have passed matriculation (Class 10) in 10+2 system with a minimum of 50% marks. All candidates who have cleared Class 8 with ITI certificates can also apply, stated a notification.