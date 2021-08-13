Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Here’s a good opportunity for those looking to work with Anganwadi. For the same, the Women Development and Child Welfare department, Telangana, has invited applications for the posts of Anganwadi Teacher, Mini Anganwadi Teacher and Helper posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Anganwadi Recruitment by visiting the official website of Anganwadi at wdcw.tg.nic.in. The last date to apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021) is August 16, 2021.Also Read - ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced in ITBP For Class 10th-Pass Candidates, No Exam Required | Check Selection Process, Eligibility

Candidates can directly apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this DIRECT link. They can also go through the official notification of Anganwadi Recruitment on the mentioned link. A total of 109 posts will be filled under this recruitment (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021) process.

Important Dates for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Starting date to apply – August 1, 2021

Last date to apply – August 16, 2021

Vacancy Details for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Number of posts

Anganwadi Teacher (AWT) – 23 Posts

Mini Anganwadi Teacher (Mini AWT) – 09 Posts

Anganwadi Helper / Aaya (AWH) – 79 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Candidates should have passed class 10th / SSC equivalent in any recognized university or institute.

Age Limit for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Candidates’ minimum age should be 21 years and maximum 25 years.

Salary for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021