Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Are you looking for jobs in Anganwadi? Here's a golden opportunity for you! The Punjab government has sought applications for the Anganwadi recruitment 2021. The recruitment is being held for the post of Anganwadi Worker (AWW), Mini Anganwadi Worker (Mini Anganwadi Worker), and Anganwadi Helpers. All eligible and interested candidates are requested to visit the official website of Anganwadi at sswcd.punjab.gov.in and apply ASAP.

OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Here’s the DIRECT LINK to apply

A total of 4481 vacancies have been announced under this recruitment drive. While 3229 are for Anganwadi Helper posts, 1170 for Anganwadi Worker and 82 for Mini Anganwadi Worker.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021:Vacancy Details

Anganwadi Worker (AWW) – 1170 Posts

Mini Anganwadi Worker (Mini Anganwadi Worker) – 82 Posts

Anganwadi Helper (AWH) – 3229 Posts

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Application Submission Began: June 3, 2021

Last Date to apply: July 4, 2021

Last Date for Female Supervisor: July 5, 2021

Fee Payment Last Date for Supervisor: July 9, 2021

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Anganwadi Worker (AWW)– Candidates should have a Graduate degree and must have studied the Punjabi language up to the 10th level.

Mini Anganwadi Worker (Mini Anganwadi Worker)– Candidates should have a Graduate degree and must have studied the Punjabi language up to the 10th level.

Anganwadi Helper (AWH)– Candidates should be Class 10th passed. Also, knowledge of the Punjabi language is a must.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates’ age limit should be between 18 years to 37 years.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates will be paid Rs. 10000/- to 15000/- per month.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on merit, educational qualification, medical test followed by an interview and document verification.