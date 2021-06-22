Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Are you looking for jobs in Anganwadi? Here’s a golden opportunity for you! The Punjab government has sought applications for the Anganwadi recruitment 2021. The recruitment is being held for the post of Anganwadi Worker (AWW), Mini Anganwadi Worker (Mini Anganwadi Worker), and Anganwadi Helpers. All eligible and interested candidates are requested to visit the official website of Anganwadi at sswcd.punjab.gov.in and apply ASAP. Also Read - India Army GD Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity For Class 10th Passed Candidates to Get a Job Without Exams | DIRECT Link to Apply, Check Vacancy, Other Details
OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021
Here’s the DIRECT LINK to apply
A total of 4481 vacancies have been announced under this recruitment drive. While 3229 are for Anganwadi Helper posts, 1170 for Anganwadi Worker and 82 for Mini Anganwadi Worker.
Anganwadi Recruitment 2021:Vacancy Details
Anganwadi Worker (AWW) – 1170 Posts
Mini Anganwadi Worker (Mini Anganwadi Worker) – 82 Posts
Anganwadi Helper (AWH) – 3229 Posts
Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Application Submission Began: June 3, 2021
Last Date to apply: July 4, 2021
Last Date for Female Supervisor: July 5, 2021
Fee Payment Last Date for Supervisor: July 9, 2021
Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Anganwadi Worker (AWW)– Candidates should have a Graduate degree and must have studied the Punjabi language up to the 10th level.
Mini Anganwadi Worker (Mini Anganwadi Worker)– Candidates should have a Graduate degree and must have studied the Punjabi language up to the 10th level.
Anganwadi Helper (AWH)– Candidates should be Class 10th passed. Also, knowledge of the Punjabi language is a must.
Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Age Limit
Candidates’ age limit should be between 18 years to 37 years.
Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Salary
Candidates will be paid Rs. 10000/- to 15000/- per month.
Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on merit, educational qualification, medical test followed by an interview and document verification.