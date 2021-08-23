Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: The Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WCD) Karnataka has released notification inviting applicants for recruitment for the posts of worker and assistant. Candidates who are interested can apply online on the official website – anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in. The last date to apply is August 23, 2021.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Haryana Postal Circle Invites Applications For Sports Quota Vacancies. Check Details

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Karnataka Vacancy Details:

There are a total of 1527 vacancies. The number of posts is different for different districts in Karnataka.

Haveri: 93 posts

Dharwad: 91 posts

Raichur: 47 posts

Belagavi: 333 posts

Shivamogga: 147posts

Yadgir district: 37 posts

Bangalore Rural: 96 posts

Dakshina Kannada: 73 posts

Mysore: 166 posts

Kalaburagi: 331 posts

Bidar: 113 posts

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Karnataka Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who are willing to apply for the jobs available should have passed classes 4, 8 and 9/SSLC from any recognized board or educational institute.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Karnataka Age limit:

The minimum age limit for worker and assistant posts is 18 years, while the maximum age is 35 years.

Pay scale/salary for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021:

Anganwadi helper: Rs 4000/- per month

Anganwadi mini worker: Rs 6000/- per month

Anganwadi worker: Rs 8000/- per month