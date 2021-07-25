Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Here’s a good opportunity for youths looking for jobs in Anganwadi. The Women and Child Development, Kalaburagi, has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Anganwadi and Helper. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Anganwadi at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in and apply soon. The last date to apply for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 is July 31, 2021.Also Read - SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity to Join SSC, Bumper Vacancy Announced For Various Posts | Check Notification, Eligibility, Salary Details

Candidates can apply for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 by clicking on this DIRECT link. Candidates are requested to go through the official notification of Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 through this link https://anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in/. It must be noted that a total of 331 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Important Dates for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Start date to apply online: July 1, 2021

Last date to apply online: July 31, 2021

Vacancy Details for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Anganwadi and Helper – 331

Eligibility Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Candidates should be minimum 4th class passed and maximum 9th class passed from a recognized board.

Age Limit for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Candidates’ age limit should be between 18 to 35 years (Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Selection Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.