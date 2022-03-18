Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), EMRS, Gujarat, on Friday issued a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Anganwadi Worker, Helper, and Anganwadi Supervisor under the Women and Child Development Department. As per the fresh notification, the candidates who have passed Class 7, 8, 10 or 12 can apply for these posts. The Department in the notification said that about 8000+ vacancies (Tentatively) will be filled through the Anganwadi Recruitment 2022.Also Read - JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 2700 Posts at jkpolice.gov.in| Here's Direct link
The candidates who are interested and eligible should go through the official website to submit their applications. The candidates can access the Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Online Application at e-hrms.gov.in. Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 127 Posts at indiannavy.nic.in
In the notification, the Integrated Child Development Services said that the last date for submitting the online applications is 4 April 2022. Also Read - Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 155 Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Important Dates:
Start of online application: 16 March 2022
Last date for online application: 4 April 2022
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
|Rajkot
|318
|Rajkot Urban
|56
|Bhavnagar
|388
|Surat
|215
|Surat Urban
|177
|Vadodara
|236
|Vadodara Urban
|76
|Jamnagar
|213
|Jamnagar Urban
|—
|Kheda
|239
|Ahmadabad Urban
|354
|Ahmadabad
|296
|Tapi
|146
|Valsad
|304
|Aravalli
|145
|Banaskantha
|577
|Bharuch
|250
|Amreli
|343
|Bhavnagar
|338
|Gandhi Nagar
|191
|Kachchh
|564
|Botad
|84
|Dahod
|297
|Chhota Udepur
|146
|Devbhumi Dwarka
|194
|Gir Somnath
|125
|Junagadh Urban
|49
|Mahisagar
|129
|Kheda
|239
|Mahesana
|472
|Dang
|56
|Narmada
|102
|Navsari
|185
|Patan
|288
|Morbi
|244
|Panchmahal
|231
|Porbandar
|90
|Sabarkantha
|222
|Surendranagar
|281
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
The candidates applying for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 must have passed Class 7, 8, 10 and 12 from a recognized board.
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
The candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 33 years. However, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per the notification.
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on a merit basis.
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Visit the official website of EMRS Gujarat.i.e. e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.
- Click on the ‘Apply Online’ under the WOMEN AND CHILD DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT.
- Enter all your personal information and submit the application form.
- Take a printout of the application for after the final submission.