Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), EMRS, Gujarat, on Friday issued a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Anganwadi Worker, Helper, and Anganwadi Supervisor under the Women and Child Development Department. As per the fresh notification, the candidates who have passed Class 7, 8, 10 or 12 can apply for these posts. The Department in the notification said that about 8000+ vacancies (Tentatively) will be filled through the Anganwadi Recruitment 2022.Also Read - JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 2700 Posts at jkpolice.gov.in| Here's Direct link

The candidates who are interested and eligible should go through the official website to submit their applications. The candidates can access the Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Online Application at e-hrms.gov.in. Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 127 Posts at indiannavy.nic.in

In the notification, the Integrated Child Development Services said that the last date for submitting the online applications is 4 April 2022. Also Read - Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 155 Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Important Dates:

Start of online application: 16 March 2022

Last date for online application: 4 April 2022

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

 

Rajkot318
Rajkot Urban56
Bhavnagar388
Surat215
Surat Urban177
Vadodara236
Vadodara Urban76
Jamnagar213
Jamnagar Urban
Kheda239
Ahmadabad Urban354
Ahmadabad296
Tapi146
Valsad304
Aravalli145
Banaskantha577
Bharuch250
Amreli343
Bhavnagar338
Gandhi Nagar191
Kachchh564
Botad84
Dahod297
Chhota Udepur146
Devbhumi Dwarka194
Gir Somnath125
Junagadh Urban49
Mahisagar129
Kheda239
Mahesana472
Dang56
Narmada102
Navsari185
Patan288
Morbi244
Panchmahal231
Porbandar90
Sabarkantha222
Surendranagar281

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

The candidates applying for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 must have passed Class 7, 8, 10 and 12 from a recognized board.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 33 years. However, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per the notification.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on a merit basis.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website of EMRS Gujarat.i.e. e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.
  • Click on the ‘Apply Online’ under the WOMEN AND CHILD DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT.
  • Enter all your personal information and submit the application form.
  • Take a printout of the application for after the final submission.