Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), EMRS, Gujarat, on Friday issued a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Anganwadi Worker, Helper, and Anganwadi Supervisor under the Women and Child Development Department. As per the fresh notification, the candidates who have passed Class 7, 8, 10 or 12 can apply for these posts. The Department in the notification said that about 8000+ vacancies (Tentatively) will be filled through the Anganwadi Recruitment 2022.

The candidates who are interested and eligible should go through the official website to submit their applications. The candidates can access the Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Online Application at e-hrms.gov.in.

In the notification, the Integrated Child Development Services said that the last date for submitting the online applications is 4 April 2022.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Important Dates:

Start of online application: 16 March 2022

Last date for online application: 4 April 2022

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Rajkot 318 Rajkot Urban 56 Bhavnagar 388 Surat 215 Surat Urban 177 Vadodara 236 Vadodara Urban 76 Jamnagar 213 Jamnagar Urban — Kheda 239 Ahmadabad Urban 354 Ahmadabad 296 Tapi 146 Valsad 304 Aravalli 145 Banaskantha 577 Bharuch 250 Amreli 343 Bhavnagar 338 Gandhi Nagar 191 Kachchh 564 Botad 84 Dahod 297 Chhota Udepur 146 Devbhumi Dwarka 194 Gir Somnath 125 Junagadh Urban 49 Mahisagar 129 Kheda 239 Mahesana 472 Dang 56 Narmada 102 Navsari 185 Patan 288 Morbi 244 Panchmahal 231 Porbandar 90 Sabarkantha 222 Surendranagar 281

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

The candidates applying for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 must have passed Class 7, 8, 10 and 12 from a recognized board.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 33 years. However, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per the notification.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on a merit basis.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply