APPSC Exam Date 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the examination schedule for the post of Assistant Engineers in various engineering sub-services. According to the schedule, the exam will be held on May 14 and May 15, 2022. Those candidates planning to appear for the examination can check the detailed schedule from the official site of APPSC, psc.ap.gov.in. Also Read - NLC Recruitment 2022: Registration to Begin Soon For 500 Posts at nlcindia.in | Check Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria

According to the schedule, the exam will be held at 13 Districts of AP and Hyderabad. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to download the APPSC Exam schedule. Follow the steps given below. Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 500 Posts on becil.com

APPSC Exam 2021: Download Exam Schedule Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 76 Posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in| Deets Inside

Go to the official site of APPSC, psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, ” ATTENTION: Web note for Assistant Engineers in various Engineering Sub Services (General/Limited Recruitment), Notification No.11/2021, ” available on the homepage.

” available on the homepage. A new webpage will open. Now, candidates can check the exam schedule.

Save, Download the notice and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also download the official notice from the direct link given below.

Click Here to Download APPSC Exam Schedule

APPSC Exam Center: In view of the number of applications received, the Commission has decided to expand the number of test center locations including Hyderabad also. Candidates are requested to submit their test center location options afresh on or before February 5, 2022. Any options filled in during the submission of applications earlier shall be treated as null and void.

Along with filling in the test center options, candidates are also requested to fill in their subject and post preferences within 10 days. The options exercised are treated as final. The last date for filling in the test center location, subjects, and post preferences is February 05, 2022.