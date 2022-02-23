Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Recruitment 2022: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Professors and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) on www.aau.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 17, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 55 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Registration For 42 Posts Begins at bankofbaroda.in| Here's Direct Link

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The Online Application form begins from: February 18, 2022

The last date to submit the AAU Online Application: March 17, 2022

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Professor & equivalent: 4 Posts

Associate Professor: 23 Posts

Asst Professor & Equivalent: 20 Posts

Jr Scientist: 8 Post

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 17, 2022, through the official website — www.aau.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Assam Agricultural University.