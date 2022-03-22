Assam Police Admit Card 2022: The State Level Police Recruitment Board(SLPRB), Assam Police has released the admit card for the Physical Standard Test(PST) and Physical Eligibility Test(PET) for the post of Commando. Eligible candidates can download the Admit Card from the official website of SLPRB, slprbassam.in. Also Read - NCLAT Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Programmer, Other Posts at nclat.nic.in; Apply Before April 30

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2450 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link, steps to download the admit card.

Assam Police Admit Card 2022: Step by Step Guide to Download

Go to the official website of SLPRB, slprbassam.in.

On the homepage, click on ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD PORTAL option.

option. Now click on the link that reads, “ADMIT CARD FOR PST/PET for RECRUITMENT OF 2450 POSTS OF CONSTABLE AB (MALE & TRANSGENDER – 2220, FEMALE – 180 & NURSING – 50) FOR NEWLY CREATED ASSAM COMMANDO BATTALIONS.”

Enter your login credentials such as phone number / Email Id/ Application Id.

Your Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Assam Police Commando Physical Standard Test(PST) and Physical Eligibility Test(PET) exam will be conducted on April 24, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon.