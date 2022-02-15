Assam Police Recruitment 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Constable, Squad Commander, and Driver (Operator). The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the above posts by visiting the official website, slprbassam.in.Also Read - ECHS Tamilnadu Recruitment 2022: Apply For 78 Posts at echs.gov.in Before This Date

A total of 487 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process will begin from February 16, 2022. For further details on Assam Police Recruitment 2022, please scroll down. Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended For 100 Posts; Apply Online at nainitalbank.co.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins: February 16, 2022

The online application ends on: March 17, 2022

Assam Police Recruitment 2022:Vacancy Details

Constable: 470 Also Read - MEA Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 75 Intern Posts at internship.mea.gov.in

Constable (WO/WT/OPR): 441

Constable (UB): 2

Constable (Messenger): 14

Constable (Carpenter): 3

Constable (Dispatch Rider): 10

Assistant Squad Commander: 5

Driver Operator: 12

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Squad Commander: 12th passed or equivalent (Science) having Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council. The candidates must have obtained pass marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) of 10+2 (Science) examination to apply for the post.

12th passed or equivalent (Science) having Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council. The candidates must have obtained pass marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) of 10+2 (Science) examination to apply for the post. Driver Operator: 8th class passed and must possess valid driving license for HMV (Heavy Motor Vehicles) from recognized Authority (Assam State only.)

8th class passed and must possess valid driving license for HMV (Heavy Motor Vehicles) from recognized Authority (Assam State only.) Constable (WO/WT/OPR): 10+2 (Science) passed with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council. The candidates must have obtained pass marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) of 10+2 (Science)

examination to apply for the post.

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Application Fee, Selection Process

No fee will be charged while applying for the posts. Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET).

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in. No other forms of application will be entertained. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the details notification shared below.