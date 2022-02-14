RBI Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you all. The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) will soon begin the registration process for the post of Assistant in the bank. As per the short notification, the application process will begin from February 17, 2022.Also Read - Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For These Posts at kamptee.cantt.gov.in

Those interested and eligible can apply for the posts through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 950 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates will be appointed across the country in various offices of the Bank.

Important Dates to Remember

The online application process will begin: February 17, 2022

The online application will end on: March 8, 2022

The RBI exam will be conducted: March 26, and March 27

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancy

Assistant: 950 posts

RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the Assistant posts must have completed

Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

A candidate belonging to the Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defense service.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post of Assistant must be between 20-28 years of age.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Online examination(Phase-I and Phase-II)

Language Proficiency Test(LPT)

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in before March 8, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.