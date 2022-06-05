Bank Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From SBI’s vacancies for Retired Officer positions to the IDBI Bank’s recruitment for Executives posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.Also Read - Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Arts Result Likely to be Released on June 15; Here’s How to Check Score at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has invited online applications from Indian citizens for the engagement of retired officers of SBI. However, the last date to apply for the positions is nearing, June 07, 2022. It is to be noted that the jobs are available on a contractual basis. A total of 641 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Mathematics Exam 2022 on June 7: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

Name of Post: retired officers Official Website: sbi.co.in Deadline: June 07, 2022

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: The Indian Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the post of Specialist Officers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank —www.indianbank.in from May 24, 2022. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 38,926 Gramin Das Sevaks Posts Today; Apply Now at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Name of Post: Specialist Officers Official Website: www.indianbank.in Deadline: June 16, 2022

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: The Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the Chief Learning Officer (CLO), and Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Dy. CTO) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the positions mentioned above through the official website of the Bank —bankofbaroda.in — before June 10, 2022. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Chief Learning Officer Official Website: bankofbaroda.in Deadline: June 10, 2022

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: The IDBI Bank Ltd, has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Executives (on contract) and for Admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade- ‘A’. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank at www.idbibank.in till June 17, 2022. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE