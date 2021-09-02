SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: The registration window for State Bank of India (SBI) SCO Recruitment 2021 closes today. Candidates who are interested in the bank recruitment offer only have a few hours left to submit their application form for the Specialist Cadre Officer position across India. The SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 application form is available on the official website of the bank — sbi.co.in.Also Read - WB Police Constable Exam Date 2021 Out Now on wbpolice.gov.in | Check Important Details Here

There are a total of 69 vacancies in various departments for the SCO post of Deputy Manager, Relationship Manager, Product Manager, Assistant Manager & Circle Defence Banking Advisor, as per the SBI advertisement. Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 54000 Per Month Plus HRA, Apply Now For Research Associate And Junior Research Fellowship Posts | Details Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: How to Apply Also Read - SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Last Day to Apply For Over 25,000 Vacancies Online Today, Apply NOW at ssc.nic.in

“Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online application will not be registered unless candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page,” the SBI said in its notification.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

• Deputy Manager (Agri Spl): 10 posts

Eligibility criteria: MBA/ PGDM in Rural Management or MBA/PGDM in Agri-Business / Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management/ Postgraduate in Agriculture as a full-time course from recognised Institute/ University.

• Relationship Manager (OMP): 6 posts

Eligibility criteria: B.E./ B. Tech along with MBA/PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course) with specialisation in Marketing The institute should be recognised/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE.

• Product Manager (OMP): 2 posts

Eligibility criteria: B.Tech/ B.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication along with MBA/ PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course). The institute should be recognised/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE Certification will add value: Certified Scrum Product owner (CSPO)/ Product Manager/ Product Owner.

• Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil): 36 posts

Eligibility criteria: Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or above marks.

• Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical), JMGS-I: 10 posts

Eligibility criteria: Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% or above marks.

• Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication): 4 posts

Eligibility criteria: MBA (Marketing)/Full-time PGDM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing from Institutions recognised/approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE /UGC with Minimum marks- 60%.

• Circle Defence Banking Advisor: 1 post

Eligibility criteria: The applicant must be a retired Major General or Brigadier from Indian Army, or from comparable ranks from the Indian Navy or Air Force.

Click here for the SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 official notification.