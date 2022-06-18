Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: The Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the post of Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the positions mentioned above through the official website of the Bank —bankofbaroda.in. The registration process has started from June 17, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 14 posts will be filled in the Bank. Applicants can apply till July 07, 2022. Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022.Also Read - UGC NET Exam Dates 2022 to Release Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Check Marking Scheme, Other Details Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process begins on: June 17, 2022

The registration process ends on: July 07, 2022

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist: 2 Posts

Assistant Vice President – Data Scientist: 6 Posts

Dy. Vice President – Data Engineer: 2 Posts

Asst. Vice President – Data Engineer: 4 Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist/ Assistant Vice President – Data Scientist: B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. inComputer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university.

Dy. Vice President – Data Engineer/Asst. Vice President – Data Engineer: A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university. Preference shall be given to candidates who possess Cloudera Certified Administrator credentials.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC categories are required to pay Rs.600(plus applicable GST & transaction charges) as an application fee. SC, ST, PWD & Women categories candidates are required to pay Rs 100(plus applicable GST & transaction charges) as an application fee.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank —bankofbaroda.in.For more details, check the official notification shared below.