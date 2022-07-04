Bank of Baroda Jobs 2022: Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Chartered Accountant (CA)Specialist Officers on a regular basis. Interested candidates can register online through the official website, bankofbaroda.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 15 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The Bank has started the application process on June 29, 2022.Also Read - UPSC, Bank of Baroda, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

The last date to apply for the positions is July 19, 2022. "Post qualification experience below six (6) months in any organization would not be considered," reads the official notification. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details here.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process has started on: June 29, 2022

Last date to apply online: July 19, 2022

Bank of Baroda Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Senior Manager Business Finance: 04 posts

Chief Manager Business Finance: 04 posts

Senior Manager Internal Controls: 02 posts

Chief Manager Internal Controls: 03 posts

Senior Manager Financial Accounting: 01 post

Chief Manager Financial Accounting: 01 post

Bank of Baroda Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification For All Posts:

Graduation (in any discipline) and Chartered Accountant by Qualification. Post Graduation Degree in Management with Specialization in Finance or CFA/ ICWA/ CMA

Bank of Baroda Selection Process

As per the official notification, Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method. For more details, candidates can check the education qualification, age limit and other details from the official notification shared below.

Bank of Baroda Age Limit

Senior Manager Business Finance: 28 to 38 years

Chief Manager Business Finance: 28 to 40 years

Senior Manager Internal Controls: 28 to 38 years

Chief Manager Internal Controls: 28 to 40 years

Senior Manager Financial Accounting: 28 to 38 years

Chief Manager Financial Accounting: 28 to 40 years

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?