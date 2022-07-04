Bank of Baroda Jobs 2022: Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Chartered Accountant (CA)Specialist Officers on a regular basis. Interested candidates can register online through the official website, bankofbaroda.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 15 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The Bank has started the application process on June 29, 2022.Also Read - UPSC, Bank of Baroda, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week
The last date to apply for the positions is July 19, 2022. "Post qualification experience below six (6) months in any organization would not be considered," reads the official notification. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details here.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- The registration process has started on: June 29, 2022
- Last date to apply online: July 19, 2022
Bank of Baroda Vacancy Details
Name of the post and number of vacancy
- Senior Manager Business Finance: 04 posts
- Chief Manager Business Finance: 04 posts
- Senior Manager Internal Controls: 02 posts
- Chief Manager Internal Controls: 03 posts
- Senior Manager Financial Accounting: 01 post
- Chief Manager Financial Accounting: 01 post
Bank of Baroda Eligibility Criteria
Education Qualification For All Posts:
- Graduation (in any discipline) and Chartered Accountant by Qualification.
- Post Graduation Degree in Management with Specialization in Finance or CFA/ ICWA/ CMA
Bank of Baroda Selection Process
As per the official notification, Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method. For more details, candidates can check the education qualification, age limit and other details from the official notification shared below.
Bank of Baroda Age Limit
- Senior Manager Business Finance: 28 to 38 years
- Chief Manager Business Finance: 28 to 40 years
- Senior Manager Internal Controls: 28 to 38 years
- Chief Manager Internal Controls: 28 to 40 years
- Senior Manager Financial Accounting: 28 to 38 years
- Chief Manager Financial Accounting: 28 to 40 years
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
- Go to the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in
- Click on the Current Opportunities Given under the Careers option.
- Now click on the ‘Apply Now’ Option given under the “Recruitment of Chartered Accountant Specialist Officers on Regular basis” link.
- Fill out the application form.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.