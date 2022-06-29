Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda(BOB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the Bank’s official website, bankofbaroda.in. Applicants can apply till July 07, 2022. The registration process has started on June 17, 2022. “All correspondence will be made only on the email ID mentioned by the candidate in their online application form and the same has to be kept active for receiving communication viz., call letters/Interview Dates/advices etc,” reads the official notice.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here’s How to Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online registration has started: June 17, 2022

The online registration has ended: July 07, 2022

Bank of Baroda Vacancy Details

A total of 14 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist: 2 Posts

Assistant Vice President – Data Scientist: 6 Posts

Dy. Vice President – Data Engineer: 2 Posts

Asst. Vice President – Data Engineer: 4 Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist/ Assistant Vice President – Data Scientist: B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university.

Dy. Vice President – Data Engineer/ Asst. Vice President – Data Engineer: A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, and selection process through the official notification from the link given below.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment Application Fee

Application fees: Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, www.bankofbaroda.in before July 07, 2022.