Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for various posts including that of Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist. Interested applicants can apply online through the Bank’s official website, bankofbaroda.in. “Recruitment of IT Porfessionals For IT-ACOE on Contractual Basis in Bank of Baroda,” reads the official notice. Only Candidates willing to serve anywhere in India, should apply. The registration process has started on June 17, 2022. According to the official notification, the last date for submission of the application form is July 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 14 posts will be filled in the Bank.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

Bank Of Baroda: Check All Details

Name of the Recruiter: Bank of Baroda

Number of Vacant Posts: 14 posts

Official Website: bankofbaroda.in

Official Recruitment Notification: Bank of Baroda Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

The Bank of Baroda Registration process has started: June 17, 2022

The Bank of Baroda Registration process will end: July 07, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post and the number of vacancy

Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist: 02 posts

Asst. Vice President – Data Scientist: 06 posts

Dy. Vice President – Data Engineer: 02 posts

Asst. Vice President – Data Engineer: 04 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist/Asst. Vice President – Data Scientist: B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university.

Age Limit

Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist: 28(Minimum) to 35 years(Maximum)

Asst. Vice President – Data Scientist: 25(Minimum) to 32 years(Maximum)

Dy. Vice President – Data Engineer: 28(Minimum) to 35 years(Maximum)

Asst. Vice President – Data Engineer: 25(Minimum) to 32 years(Maximum)

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, EWS, and OBC Candidates are required to pay Rs 600 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, and women candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Also Read - Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022 Date: PSEB Class 10, 12 Results to Release Soon; Details Inside

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.in before July 07, 2022. Candidates are advised to check Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.in/careers.htm (Current Opportunities) regularly for details and updates. Also Read - IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 8106 Posts Till June 27| Check Eligibility, Notification Here