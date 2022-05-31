Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: The Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the Chief Learning Officer (CLO), and Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Dy. CTO) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the positions mentioned above through the official website of the Bank —bankofbaroda.in — before June 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 02 posts will be filled. The registration process has commenced on May 21, 2022. For more details about the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 80 Peon Posts at psc.cg.gov.in| Read Details Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process begins on: May 21, 2022

The registration process ends on: June 10, 2022

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Chief Learning Officer (CLO): 01 posts

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Dy. CTO): 01 posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Chief Learning Officer (CLO): Graduation/Post Graduation in Human Resource (HR) or Behavioural Science from premium institutes preferred. However, other technically qualified professionals (in other streams) but having switched to the training & learning field and having worked as CLO/Dy. CLO can also be considered for this position. Courses/Certification in Management and Training/Learning Tools.

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Dy. CTO): Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/ Information Systems/ other related fields or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/ Institution.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal interviews and/or group discussions and/or any other selection method.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC categories are required to pay Rs.600(plus applicable GST & transaction charges) as an application fee. SC, ST, PWD & Women categories candidates are required to pay Rs 100(plus applicable GST & transaction charges) as an application fee.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank —bankofbaroda.in.