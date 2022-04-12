Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. The Bank of Baroda has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Agriculture Marketing Officers. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and age limit on the official website —bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the positions is April 26, 2022. According to the released notification, a total of 26 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Note, the application process has been opened for 10 locations.Also Read - BSEB Releases Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022 Schedule; Check Time Table Here

Important Dates

The Online Application form begins from: April 06, 2022

The Online Application form ends: April 26, 2022

Vacancy Details

The vacancy is available in the 10 locations given below.

Patna: 4 Posts

Chennai: 3 Posts

Mangaluru: 2 Posts

New Delhi: 1 Post

Rajkot: 2 Posts

Chandigarh: 4 Posts

Ernakulam: 2 Posts

Kolkata: 3 Posts

Meerut: 3 Posts

Ahmedabad: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022

Education Qualification: In order to apply for the post, a candidate must have 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Cooperation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture from University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. To check detailed education qualifications, a candidate must go through the official notification.

Age Limit Required to Apply For the Post?

To apply for the posts of Agriculture Marketing Officers, a candidate must be between 25 to 40 years of age.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 26, 2022 through the official website —bankofbaroda.in. After applying for the post, they must save, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Steps For Applying?