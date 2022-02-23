Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Bank of Baroda has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Head/ Dy. Head, Manager, and Sr. Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the bank’s official website, bankofbaroda.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 42 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5529 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins: February 23, 2022

The online Application ends: March 15, 2022

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Head/ Dy. Head – Large Corporate Credit Risk Management (Risk Management Department): 01

Head/ Dy. Head – Project Finance – Infrastructure & ESG (Risk Management Department): 01

Head/ Dy. Head – MSME Credit Risk Management (Risk Management Department): 01

Head/ Dy. Head – Retail Credit Risk Management (Risk Management Department): 01

Head/ Dy. Head – Enterprise and Operational Risk Management (Risk Management Department): 01

Head/ Dy. Head – Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis (Risk Management Department):01

Head/ Dy. Head – Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control (Risk Management Department):01

Head/ Dy. Head – Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management(Risk Management Department):01

Head/ Dy. Head – Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management(Risk Management Department):01

Head/ Dy. Head – Model Development and Analytics (Risk Management Department):01

Head/ Dy. Head – Credit Rating Analysis (Risk Management Department): 01

Sr. Manager- Large Corporate Credit Risk Management (Risk Management Department):03

Sr. Manager- Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management (Risk Management Department): 03

Sr. Manager -Project Finance – Infrastructure & ESG: 02

Sr. Manager- MSME Credit Risk Management: 2

Sr. Manager- Retail Credit Risk Management: 1

Sr. Manager- Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management: 01

Sr. ManagerEnterprise and Operational Risk Management: 07

Sr. Manager- Model Development and Analytics: 04

Sr. ManagerPortfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: 02

Sr. Manager- Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis: 02

Manager – Risk Analyst: 03

Manager – Fraud Risk Analyst: 01

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Head/ Dy. Head: Chartered Accountant (CA), or Full-time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent as a full-time course from a recognized institute and a minimum of 10 years of the overall experience.

Chartered Accountant (CA), or Full-time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent as a full-time course from a recognized institute and a minimum of 10 years of the overall experience. Sr Manager: Chartered Accountant (CA), or Full-time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent as a full-time course from a recognized institute and a minimum of 5 years of the overall experience.

Chartered Accountant (CA), or Full-time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent as a full-time course from a recognized institute and a minimum of 5 years of the overall experience. Manager: Risk Analyst (Fraud Risk Management Department) – B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science / Data Science or Graduation in Mathematics / Statistics and Min. 3 years post qualification experience.

Risk Analyst (Fraud Risk Management Department) – B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science / Data Science or Graduation in Mathematics / Statistics and Min. 3 years post qualification experience. Manager: Fraud Risk Analyst (Fraud Risk Management Department) – B. Tech/ B.E./ M. Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/

Data Science/ Machine Learning & AI. or Graduate in Computer Science/ IT i.e. B.Sc/ BCA/ MCA. and Mandatory Certification from SAS and Min. 3 years post qualification experience.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal interviews and/or any other selection method.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 15, 2022, through the official website —bankofbaroda.in. After applying for the post, they must save, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference. Job aspirants must check the detailed notification issued by the Bank Of Baroda.