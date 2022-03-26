Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Bank of Baroda has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Branch Receivables Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same through the bank’s official website — bankofbaroda.in —before April 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 159 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Note, candidates will be appointed across the country.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 40506 Posts Begins From March 28 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: All Details Here

Recruitment Board: Bank of Baroda

Official Website: bankofbaroda.in

Mode of Application: Online

Name of post: Branch Receivables Manager

Number of vacancy: 159

Application Begins: March 25, 2022

Last Date to apply: April 14, 2022

Vacancy Details

Branch Receivables Manager: 159 posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from University / Institution recognized by Govt. of India / UGC/AICTE.

Age Limit: To apply for the positions mentioned above, a candidate must be between 23-35 years of age. The candidate applying for the above positions shall ensure that, they maintain a healthy Credit history and shall have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 14, 2022, through the official website —bankofbaroda.in. After applying for the post, they must save, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Job aspirants must check the detailed notification issued by the Bank Of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply Online