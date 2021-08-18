Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. The Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 21 vacancies for Support Staff. Candidates, who are interested and eligible, can send their applications till 31st August 2021. The candidates can check details about eligibility and salary on official website — bankofindia.co.in. It must be noted that the Bank of India Recruitment 2021 is happening for vacant posts at RSETI Mainpuri, Rseti Kannauj, and RSETI Farrukhabad. Notably, the selected candidates will be hired on contractual basis for a period of two years.Also Read - PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Admit Card for Veterinary Inspector Post Released on sssb.punjab.gov.in

Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Apply For Post of Consultants on prasarbharati.gov.in Today | Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

Opening date of application August 16, 2021 Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Notice! Bihar to Hire School Heads, More Than 45,000 Vacancies on Offer. Check Details

Last date for application: August 31, 2021

Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must pass graduation in BSW/ BA/ B.Com/ with knowledge of computers.

They also need to have graduation degree in BSW/ BA/ B.Com/ with knowledge of computers. The age limit of the candidate should be minimum 18 years and maximum 45 years of subject to physical fitness.

Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

For Bank of India Recruitment 2021, the selection will be done on the basis of written test, personal interview and demonstration/ presentation. As per updates, the written exam will comprise of General Knowledge and Computer capability. The personal interview to assess communication skills, leaderships quality, attitude, problem solving ability and ability to get along with the trainees development approach. Selected candidates will work on contact basis for a period of 2 years. Renewal will be considered at Bank’s sole discretion in terms of extant policies and rules. Application form with detailed notification is available on the website — www.bankofindia.co.in — under head “Career”.

Bank of India Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The application form should be send to

The Zonal Manager

Bank of India

Agra Zonal Office

1st Floor LIC Building, Sanjay Palace

Agra-282002

As per the job notification, the completed application form should reach the above address in a closed cover by 4 PM on 31st August, 2021.