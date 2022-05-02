Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Bank of India(BOI) will end the registration process for 696 posts on May 10, 2022. Out of the total vacancies, 594 posts will be filled on a regular basis. As per the official notification, the number of vacancies and also the number of reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Bank. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of the Bank — bankofindia.co.in— till May 10, 2022. The date of examination will be released later. For more details about the Bank of India Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Class 12 Pass Candidates Can Apply For Clerk, Other Posts at indianbank.in| Read Details Here
Important Details For Bank of India Recruitment 2022
- Submission of online application commencing: April 26
- Last date for submission of online application: May 10
- Tentative Date of Online Examination: Will be advised separately
Vacancy Details For Bank of India Recruitment 2022
Posts available on a Regular Basis: 594
- Economist: 02 posts
- Statistician: 02 posts
- Risk Manager: 02 posts
- Credit Analyst: 53 posts
- Credit Officers: 484 posts
- Tech Appraisal: 09 posts
- IT Officer – Data Centre: 42 posts
Posts available on a Contract Basis: 102
- Manager IT: 21 posts
- Senior Manager IT: 23 posts
- Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts
- Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts
- Senior Manager (Network Security): 05 posts
- Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts
- Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 06 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows: 03 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation: 03 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies: 03 posts
- Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI): 04 posts
- Manager (Database Expert): 05 posts
- Manager (Technology Architect): 02 posts
- Manager (Application Architect): 02 posts
Eligibility Criteria For Bank of India Recruitment 2022
- Economist: Post Graduation degree in Economics / Econometrics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies).
- Statistician: Full-time Master’s / Post Graduate Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory Bodies.
- Technical (Appraisal) (On Regular basis): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with Masters/PG Diploma in one of the streams mentioned below from a premier institute/university recognized by the Government of India.
- Senior Manager (On contract basis): B.Sc Computer Science/ B.E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics/Electronics & Communication from recognised University/ OR MCA/ MBA (Business Analytics)/ PG (Statistics)/ Msc Computer Science #. (# Institute should be recognised/ approved by Government bodies/ AICTE).
Selection Procedure For Bank of India Recruitment 2022
Candidates will be selected on the basis of online tests, GD, and personal interviews. The examination will be conducted online in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can go through the official notification shared below
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank, bankofindia.co.in till May 10, 2022.