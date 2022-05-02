Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Bank of India(BOI) will end the registration process for 696 posts on May 10, 2022. Out of the total vacancies, 594 posts will be filled on a regular basis. As per the official notification, the number of vacancies and also the number of reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Bank. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of the Bank — bankofindia.co.in— till May 10, 2022. The date of examination will be released later. For more details about the Bank of India Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Class 12 Pass Candidates Can Apply For Clerk, Other Posts at indianbank.in| Read Details Here

Important Details For Bank of India Recruitment 2022

Submission of online application commencing: April 26

Last date for submission of online application: May 10

Tentative Date of Online Examination: Will be advised separately

Vacancy Details For Bank of India Recruitment 2022

Posts available on a Regular Basis: 594

Economist: 02 posts

Statistician: 02 posts

Risk Manager: 02 posts

Credit Analyst: 53 posts

Credit Officers: 484 posts

Tech Appraisal: 09 posts

IT Officer – Data Centre: 42 posts

Posts available on a Contract Basis: 102

Manager IT: 21 posts

Senior Manager IT: 23 posts

Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts

Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts

Senior Manager (Network Security): 05 posts

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts

Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 06 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows: 03 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation: 03 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies: 03 posts

Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI): 04 posts

Manager (Database Expert): 05 posts

Manager (Technology Architect): 02 posts

Manager (Application Architect): 02 posts

Eligibility Criteria For Bank of India Recruitment 2022

Economist : Post Graduation degree in Economics / Econometrics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies).

: Post Graduation degree in Economics / Econometrics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies). Statistician: Full-time Master’s / Post Graduate Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory Bodies.

Master’s / Post Graduate Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory Bodies. Technical (Appraisal) (On Regular basis) : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with Masters/PG Diploma in one of the streams mentioned below from a premier institute/university recognized by the Government of India.

: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with Masters/PG Diploma in one of the streams mentioned below from a premier institute/university recognized by the Government of India. Senior Manager (On contract basis): B.Sc Computer Science/ B.E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics/Electronics & Communication from recognised University/ OR MCA/ MBA (Business Analytics)/ PG (Statistics)/ Msc Computer Science #. (# Institute should be recognised/ approved by Government bodies/ AICTE).

Selection Procedure For Bank of India Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online tests, GD, and personal interviews. The examination will be conducted online in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can go through the official notification shared below

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank, bankofindia.co.in till May 10, 2022.