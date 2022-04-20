Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: The Bank of India has released a recruitment notification, inviting online applications from interested candidates to apply for the posts of Economist, Credit Analyst, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of the Bank at —bankofindia.co.in from April 26, 2022. Applicants can apply till May 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 696 vacancies will be filled in the Bank. Out of the total posts, 102 posts will be filled on a contract basis. For more details about the BOI recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - CRPF Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 75,000; Attend Walk in Interview For 11 Posts| Check Details Here
Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Submission of online application commencing from: April 26, 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: May 10, 2022
- The tentative Date of the Online Examination Will be advised separately
Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Posts Available on a Regular Basis
Total Number of posts on a regular basis: 594 posts.
- Economist: 2 posts
- Statistician: 2 posts
- Risk Manager: 2 posts
- Credit Analyst: 53 posts
- Credit Officers: 484 posts
- Tech Appraisal: 9 posts
- IT Officer – Data Centre: 42 posts
Posts Available on a Contract Basis
Total Number of posts on a Contract basis: 102 posts.
- Manager IT: 21 posts
- Senior Manager IT: 23 posts
- Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts
- Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 posts
- Senior Manager (Network Security): 05 posts
- Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts
- Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 6 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows: 3 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation: 3 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies: 03 posts
- Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI): 04 posts
- Manager (Database Expert): 05 posts
- Manager (Technology Architect): 02 posts
- Manager (Application Architect): 02 posts
Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below.
Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
In order to apply for the positions mentioned above, a candidate must pay the required amount of application fee.
- SC/ST/PWD: Rs. 175(INTIMATION CHARGES ONLY)
- GENERAL & OTHERS: Rs. 850(APPLICATION FEE + INTIMATION CHARGES
Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
- Candidates are required to go to the Bank’s website www.bankofindia.co.in
- Click on the ‘CAREER’ section
- Click on the link that reads, “Recruitment of Officers in various streams upto Scale IV- Project No. 2021-22/3 Notice dated 01.12.2021”
- A new window will open.
- Click on Apply Online option.
- Fill the application form
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the BOI Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.