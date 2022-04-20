Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: The Bank of India has released a recruitment notification, inviting online applications from interested candidates to apply for the posts of Economist, Credit Analyst, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of the Bank at —bankofindia.co.in from April 26, 2022. Applicants can apply till May 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 696 vacancies will be filled in the Bank. Out of the total posts, 102 posts will be filled on a contract basis. For more details about the BOI recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - CRPF Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 75,000; Attend Walk in Interview For 11 Posts| Check Details Here

Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Submission of online application commencing from: April 26, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: May 10, 2022

The tentative Date of the Online Examination Will be advised separately

Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Posts Available on a Regular Basis

Total Number of posts on a regular basis: 594 posts.

Economist: 2 posts

Statistician: 2 posts

Risk Manager: 2 posts

Credit Analyst: 53 posts

Credit Officers: 484 posts

Tech Appraisal: 9 posts

IT Officer – Data Centre: 42 posts

Posts Available on a Contract Basis

Total Number of posts on a Contract basis: 102 posts.

Manager IT: 21 posts

Senior Manager IT: 23 posts

Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts

Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 posts

Senior Manager (Network Security): 05 posts

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts

Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 6 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows: 3 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation: 3 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies: 03 posts

Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI): 04 posts

Manager (Database Expert): 05 posts

Manager (Technology Architect): 02 posts

Manager (Application Architect): 02 posts

Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below.

Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

In order to apply for the positions mentioned above, a candidate must pay the required amount of application fee.

SC/ST/PWD: Rs. 175(INTIMATION CHARGES ONLY)

GENERAL & OTHERS: Rs. 850(APPLICATION FEE + INTIMATION CHARGES

Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?