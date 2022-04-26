Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Bank of India(BOI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Economist, Credit Officers, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of the Bank — bankofindia.co.in— till May 10, 2022. A total of 696 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total vacancies, 594 posts will be filled on a regular basis. As per the official notification, the number of vacancies and also the number of reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Bank.Also Read - Ministry of Agriculture Recruitment 2022: Registration For 13 Posts to End Soon; Apply Online at nfsm.gov.in
Important Details
- Submission of online application commencing: April 26
- Last date for submission of online application: May 10
- Tentative Date of Online Examination: Will be advised separately
Vacancy Details
Posts available on a Regular Basis: 594
- Economist: 02 posts
- Statistician: 02 posts
- Risk Manager: 02 posts
- Credit Analyst: 53 posts
- Credit Officers: 484 posts
- Tech Appraisal: 09 posts
- IT Officer – Data Centre: 42 posts
Posts available on a Contract Basis: 102
- Manager IT: 21 posts
- Senior Manager IT: 23 posts
- Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts
- Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts
- Senior Manager (Network Security): 05 posts
- Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts
- Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 06 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows: 03 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation: 03 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies: 03 posts
- Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI): 04 posts
- Manager (Database Expert): 05 posts
- Manager (Technology Architect): 02 posts
- Manager (Application Architect): 02 posts
Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Education Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can go through the official notification shared below:
Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected on the basis of online tests, GD, and personal interviews. The examination will be conducted online in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank, bankofindia.co.in till May 10, 2022.