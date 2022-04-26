Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Bank of India(BOI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Economist, Credit Officers, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of the Bank — bankofindia.co.in— till May 10, 2022. A total of 696 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total vacancies, 594 posts will be filled on a regular basis. As per the official notification, the number of vacancies and also the number of reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Bank.Also Read - Ministry of Agriculture Recruitment 2022: Registration For 13 Posts to End Soon; Apply Online at nfsm.gov.in

Important Details

Submission of online application commencing: April 26

Last date for submission of online application: May 10

Tentative Date of Online Examination: Will be advised separately

Vacancy Details

Posts available on a Regular Basis: 594

Economist: 02 posts

Statistician: 02 posts

Risk Manager: 02 posts

Credit Analyst: 53 posts

Credit Officers: 484 posts

Tech Appraisal: 09 posts

IT Officer – Data Centre: 42 posts

Posts available on a Contract Basis: 102

Manager IT: 21 posts

Senior Manager IT: 23 posts

Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts

Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts

Senior Manager (Network Security): 05 posts

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts

Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 06 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows: 03 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation: 03 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies: 03 posts

Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI): 04 posts

Manager (Database Expert): 05 posts

Manager (Technology Architect): 02 posts

Manager (Application Architect): 02 posts

Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can go through the official notification shared below:

Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online tests, GD, and personal interviews. The examination will be conducted online in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank, bankofindia.co.in till May 10, 2022.