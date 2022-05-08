Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Bank of India(BOI) will end the registration process for 696 posts in two days, May 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of the Bank — bankofindia.co.in— till May 10, 2022. As per the official notice, the examination date will be released later. It is to be noted that the number of vacancies and also the number of reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Bank.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Executive Posts Before May 13| Check Eligibility, Pay Scale Here

Vacancy Details

Posts available on a Regular Basis: 594

Economist: 02 posts

Statistician: 02 posts

Risk Manager: 02 posts

Credit Analyst: 53 posts

Credit Officers: 484 posts

Tech Appraisal: 09 posts

IT Officer – Data Centre: 42 posts

Posts available on a Contract Basis: 102

Manager IT: 21 posts

Senior Manager IT: 23 posts

Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts

Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts

Senior Manager (Network Security): 05 posts

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts

Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 06 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows: 03 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation: 03 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies: 03 posts

Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI): 04 posts

Manager (Database Expert): 05 posts

Manager (Technology Architect): 02 posts

Manager (Application Architect): 02 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Credit Officers (On Regular basis): A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks along with “MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/ PGDBA with specialization in Finance / Banking and Finance from institute of repute (two/three year programme)”

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks along with "MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/ PGDBA with specialization in Finance / Banking and Finance from institute of repute (two/three year programme)" Economist : Post Graduation degree in Economics / Econometrics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies).

: Post Graduation degree in Economics / Econometrics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies). Statistician: Full-time Master’s / Post Graduate Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory Bodies.

Master’s / Post Graduate Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory Bodies. Sr. Manager (Network Security) (On Contract basis): First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute.

First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Credit Analyst (On Regular basis): Two years Full time MBA in Finance /PGDM in Finance / CA / ICWA Candidates from Institutes of national importance will be preferred.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Online tests

GD

Personal interviews.

Examination Centre

The examination will be conducted online in — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram.

For More details please refer to Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank, bankofindia.co.in.