Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Bank of India(BOI) will end the registration process for 696 posts in two days, May 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of the Bank — bankofindia.co.in— till May 10, 2022. As per the official notice, the examination date will be released later. It is to be noted that the number of vacancies and also the number of reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Bank.
Vacancy Details
Posts available on a Regular Basis: 594
- Economist: 02 posts
- Statistician: 02 posts
- Risk Manager: 02 posts
- Credit Analyst: 53 posts
- Credit Officers: 484 posts
- Tech Appraisal: 09 posts
- IT Officer – Data Centre: 42 posts
Posts available on a Contract Basis: 102
- Manager IT: 21 posts
- Senior Manager IT: 23 posts
- Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts
- Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts
- Senior Manager (Network Security): 05 posts
- Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts
- Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 06 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows: 03 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation: 03 posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies: 03 posts
- Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI): 04 posts
- Manager (Database Expert): 05 posts
- Manager (Technology Architect): 02 posts
- Manager (Application Architect): 02 posts
Eligibility Criteria
- Credit Officers (On Regular basis): A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks along with “MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/ PGDBA with specialization in Finance / Banking and Finance from institute of repute (two/three year programme)”
- Economist: Post Graduation degree in Economics / Econometrics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies).
- Statistician: Full-time Master’s / Post Graduate Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory Bodies.
- Sr. Manager (Network Security) (On Contract basis): First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute.
- Credit Analyst (On Regular basis): Two years Full time MBA in Finance /PGDM in Finance / CA / ICWA Candidates from Institutes of national importance will be preferred.
Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected on the basis of
- Online tests
- GD
- Personal interviews.
Examination Centre
The examination will be conducted online in — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram.
How to Apply Online?
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank, bankofindia.co.in.