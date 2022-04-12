Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government/private jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From SBI’s vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officer positions to EXIM’s recruitment for Officers, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.Also Read - Arunachal APPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 259 TGT Posts at appsc.gov.in; Check Vacancy, Other Details Here

State Bank of India(SBI) Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in on or before April 28, 2022.

Name of the post: Specialist Cadre Officer

Number of vacancy: 08 posts

Last date for submission of online application: April 28, 2022

Official Website: sbi.co.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Click Here

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various Group B, and Assistant Manager posts. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about the eligibility and selection process through the official website — rbi.org.in. As per the recruitment advertisement, a total of 294 Grade B Officers, and 9 Assistant Manager posts will be filled in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is April 18, 2022.

Name of the post: Group B, and Assistant Manager posts

Number of vacancy: 303 posts

Last date for submission of online application: April 18, 2022

Official Website: rbi.org.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Click Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Branch Receivables Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same through the bank’s official website — bankofbaroda.in—before April 14, 2022.

Name of the post: Branch Receivables Manager

Number of vacancy: 159 posts

Last date for submission of online application: April 14, 2022

Official Website: bankofbaroda.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Click Here

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: The Export-Import Bank of India has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Officers in various departments. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 21 vacancies will be filled in the organization.

Name of the post: Officers

Number of vacancy: 21 posts

Last date for submission of online application: April28, 2022

Official Website: www.eximbankindia.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Click Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: The Bank of Baroda has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Agriculture Marketing Officers. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and age limit on the official website —bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the positions is April 26, 2022.

Name of the post: Agriculture Marketing Officers

Number of vacancy: 26 posts

Last date for submission of online application: April 26, 2022

Official Website: bankofbaroda.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Click Here

IBPS Recruitment 2022: The Institue of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS will close the registration process for the post of Division Head (Technology Support Services) on April 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the Bank —ibps.in.

Name of the post: Division Head (Technology Support Services)

Number of vacancy: 01 post

Last date for submission of online application: April 13, 2022

Official Website: ibps.in.

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Click Here