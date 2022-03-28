Bank Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has sought online applications to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in before March 31, 2022. To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given below.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For Apprentice Posts at drdo.gov.in; Check Vacancy, Other Details

SBI Recruitment 2022: Check Details Here

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various Group B, and Assistant Manager posts. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about the eligibility and selection process through the official website — rbi.org.in. As per the recruitment advertisement, a total of 294 Grade B Officers, and 9 Assistant Manager posts will be filled in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is April 18, 2022. To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given below. Also Read - ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 1.42 Lakh; Apply For 93 Posts at esic.nic.in

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Check Details Here

Punjab National Bank Recruitment(PNB) 2022: The Punjab National Bank is hiring candidates for the posts of Peon in Subordinate Cadre in Burdwan Circle. Interested and eligible can check the application form through the official website of the Bank —pnbindia.in. The last date to apply for the positions mentioned above is till March 28, 2022. According to the recruitment notification, a total of 15 posts will be filled. To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given below. Also Read - THDC India Limited Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 12 Executive Trainee Posts; Apply at thdc.co.in

Punjab National Bank Recruitment(PNB) 2022: Check Details Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Branch Receivables Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same through the bank’s official website — bankofbaroda.in —before April 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 159 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given below.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Check Details Here

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Treasury Specialized Officers. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the eligibility and the salary from the official website of Bank —mscbank.com. Applicants must note that the last date to apply and pay the application fee for the posts is March 31, 2022.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Check Details Here