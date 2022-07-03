BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre(BARC), Mumbai has invited applications from candidates to apply for the post of Stenographer, Assistant, and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of BARC at recruit.barc.gov.in till July 31, 2022. The recruitment will be done for Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB), situated in Kalpakkam, Tarapur, and Mumbai. A total of 89 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - DDA Recruitment 2022: Register For 279 Posts Till July 10| Here's Direct Link

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application process will begin: July 01, 2022

The online application process will end: July 31, 2022

BARC Vacancy Details

Work Assistant-A: 72 posts

Stenographer Grade-III: 6 posts

Driver(ORDINARY GRADE): 11 posts

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, Women & Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the Application Fee.

BARC NRB Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must have completed the required education qualification

Work Assistant : 10th Passed.

: 10th Passed. Stenographer : 10th Passed with a minimum of 50% marks and minimum of 8 wpm in English Stenograph and typing speed of 30 wpm.

: 10th Passed with a minimum of 50% marks and minimum of 8 wpm in English Stenograph and typing speed of 30 wpm. Driver: 10th Passed and valid driving license.

BARC NRB Salary

Work Assistant : 18000/- Level-1

: 18000/- Level-1 Stenographer : 25500/- Level-4

: 25500/- Level-4 Driver: 19900/- Level-2

BARC NRB Selection Process

To know more about the check the educational qualification and selection procedure, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification given below

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from July 1 till July 31, 2022, through the official website —recruit.barc.gov.in Candidates who are still pursuing the educational qualification prescribed in the advertisement as of the closing date of receipt of application will not be eligible to apply.