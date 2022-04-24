BARC Recruitment 2022: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC Mumbai will close the registration process for the posts of Stipendiary Trainee Category-1, and Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll on April 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the BARC Mumbai on barc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 266 vacant posts will be filled in the Organization. The online registration process for the BARC Recruitment 2022 has commenced on April 1, 2022.Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply For 90 Posts at bsf.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application: April 01, 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application: April 30, 2022

BARC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Stipendiary Trainee Category-I: 71 posts

Discipline and number of posts

  • Chemical: 08 posts
  • Chemistry: 02 posts
  • Civil: 05 posts
  • Electrical: 13 posts
  • Electronics: 04 posts
  • Instrumentation: 07 posts
  • Mechanical: 32 posts

Stipendiary Trainee Category-II: 189 posts

Trade and number of posts

  • A/C Mechanic: 15 posts
  • Electrician: 25 posts
  • Electronic Mechanic: 18 posts
  • Fitter: 66 posts
  • Instrument Mechanic: 13 posts
  • Machinist: 11 posts
  • Turner: 04 posts
  • Welder: 03 posts
  • Draftsman (Mechanical): 02 posts
  • Laboratory Assistant: 04 posts
  • Plant Operator: 28 posts
  

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Total: 06 posts

  • Scientific Assistant/B (Safety): 1 Post
  • Technician/B (Library Science): 1 Post
  • Technician/B (Rigger): 4 Posts

BARC Recruitment 2022: Direct Link to Apply Online

BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Chemistry: Minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. (Chemistry as principal and Physics and Mathematics as subsidiary subjects)
  • Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Electronic Mechanic: Diploma* in Electronics/Electronics& Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication Engineering.
  • Scientific Assistant/B (Safety): Diploma in any engineering (with minimum 50% marks in aggregate) OR B.Sc. (with minimum 50% marks in aggregate) AND One-year Diploma / Certificate in Industrial Safety.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the selection procedure through the official notification shared below:

BARC Recruitment 2022: Download OFFICIAL Notification Here

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 30, 2022, through the official website — barc.gov.in.