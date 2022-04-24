BARC Recruitment 2022: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC Mumbai will close the registration process for the posts of Stipendiary Trainee Category-1, and Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll on April 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the BARC Mumbai on barc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 266 vacant posts will be filled in the Organization. The online registration process for the BARC Recruitment 2022 has commenced on April 1, 2022.Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply For 90 Posts at bsf.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application: April 01, 2022
- Last Date of Online Application: April 30, 2022
BARC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Stipendiary Trainee Category-I: 71 posts
Discipline and number of posts
- Chemical: 08 posts
- Chemistry: 02 posts
- Civil: 05 posts
- Electrical: 13 posts
- Electronics: 04 posts
- Instrumentation: 07 posts
- Mechanical: 32 posts
Stipendiary Trainee Category-II: 189 posts
Trade and number of posts
- A/C Mechanic: 15 posts
- Electrician: 25 posts
- Electronic Mechanic: 18 posts
- Fitter: 66 posts
- Instrument Mechanic: 13 posts
- Machinist: 11 posts
- Turner: 04 posts
- Welder: 03 posts
- Draftsman (Mechanical): 02 posts
- Laboratory Assistant: 04 posts
- Plant Operator: 28 posts
Name of the post and number of vacancy
Total: 06 posts
- Scientific Assistant/B (Safety): 1 Post
- Technician/B (Library Science): 1 Post
- Technician/B (Rigger): 4 Posts
BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Chemistry: Minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. (Chemistry as principal and Physics and Mathematics as subsidiary subjects)
- Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Electronic Mechanic: Diploma* in Electronics/Electronics& Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication Engineering.
- Scientific Assistant/B (Safety): Diploma in any engineering (with minimum 50% marks in aggregate) OR B.Sc. (with minimum 50% marks in aggregate) AND One-year Diploma / Certificate in Industrial Safety.
BARC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the selection procedure through the official notification shared below:
How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 30, 2022, through the official website — barc.gov.in.