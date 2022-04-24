BARC Recruitment 2022: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC Mumbai will close the registration process for the posts of Stipendiary Trainee Category-1, and Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll on April 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the BARC Mumbai on barc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 266 vacant posts will be filled in the Organization. The online registration process for the BARC Recruitment 2022 has commenced on April 1, 2022.Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply For 90 Posts at bsf.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: April 01, 2022

Last Date of Online Application: April 30, 2022

BARC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Stipendiary Trainee Category-I: 71 posts Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts @ecil.co.in; Salary Upto Rs 54, 880 Per Month

Discipline and number of posts

Chemical: 08 posts

Chemistry: 02 posts

Civil: 05 posts

Electrical: 13 posts

Electronics: 04 posts

Instrumentation: 07 posts

Mechanical: 32 posts

Stipendiary Trainee Category-II: 189 posts Also Read - AMUL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 4,75,000 Per Annum; Apply For Accounts Assistant Posts at careers.amul.com

Trade and number of posts

A/C Mechanic: 15 posts

Electrician: 25 posts

Electronic Mechanic: 18 posts

Fitter: 66 posts

Instrument Mechanic: 13 posts

Machinist: 11 posts

Turner: 04 posts

Welder: 03 posts

Draftsman (Mechanical): 02 posts

Laboratory Assistant: 04 posts

Plant Operator: 28 posts

A/C Mechanic: 15 posts

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Total: 06 posts

Scientific Assistant/B (Safety): 1 Post

Technician/B (Library Science): 1 Post

Technician/B (Rigger): 4 Posts

BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Chemistry: Minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. (Chemistry as principal and Physics and Mathematics as subsidiary subjects)

Minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. (Chemistry as principal and Physics and Mathematics as subsidiary subjects) Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Electronic Mechanic: Diploma* in Electronics/Electronics& Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Diploma* in Electronics/Electronics& Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication Engineering. Scientific Assistant/B (Safety): Diploma in any engineering (with minimum 50% marks in aggregate) OR B.Sc. (with minimum 50% marks in aggregate) AND One-year Diploma / Certificate in Industrial Safety.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the selection procedure through the official notification shared below:

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 30, 2022, through the official website — barc.gov.in.