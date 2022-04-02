BARC Recruitment 2022: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC Mumbai has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the postS of Stipendiary Trainee Category-1, and Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — barc.gov.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts before April 30, 2022. For more details on the BARC Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 60000 Per Month; Apply For 55 Posts at ntpc.co.in
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application: April 01, 2022
- Last Date of Online Application: April 30, 2022
Vacancy Details
Stipendiary Trainee Category-I
Total: 71 posts
- Chemical: 08 posts
- Chemistry: 02 posts
- Civil: 05 posts
- Electrical: 13 posts
- Electronics: 04 posts
- Instrumentation: 07 posts
- Mechanical: 32 posts
Stipendiary Trainee Category-II
Total: 189 posts
- A/C Mechanic: 15 posts
- Electrician: 25 posts
- Electronic Mechanic: 18 posts
- Fitter: 66 posts
- Instrument Mechanic: 13 posts
- Machinist: 11 posts
- Turner: 04 posts
- Welder: 03 posts
- Draftsman (Mechanical): 02 posts
- Laboratory Assistant: 04 posts
- Plant Operator: 28 posts
BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Chemistry: Minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. (Chemistry as principal and Physics and Mathematics as subsidiary subjects)
- Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Electronic Mechanic: Diploma* in Electronics/Electronics& Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication Engineering.
BARC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 30, 2022, through the official website — barc.gov.in.