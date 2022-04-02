BARC Recruitment 2022: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC Mumbai has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the postS of Stipendiary Trainee Category-1, and Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — barc.gov.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts before April 30, 2022. For more details on the BARC Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 60000 Per Month; Apply For 55 Posts at ntpc.co.in

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: April 01, 2022

Last Date of Online Application: April 30, 2022

Vacancy Details

Stipendiary Trainee Category-I

Total: 71 posts

Chemical: 08 posts

Chemistry: 02 posts

Civil: 05 posts

Electrical: 13 posts

Electronics: 04 posts

Instrumentation: 07 posts

Mechanical: 32 posts

Stipendiary Trainee Category-II

Total: 189 posts

A/C Mechanic: 15 posts

Electrician: 25 posts

Electronic Mechanic: 18 posts

Fitter: 66 posts

Instrument Mechanic: 13 posts

Machinist: 11 posts

Turner: 04 posts

Welder: 03 posts

Draftsman (Mechanical): 02 posts

Laboratory Assistant: 04 posts

Plant Operator: 28 posts

BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Chemistry: Minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. (Chemistry as principal and Physics and Mathematics as subsidiary subjects)

Minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. (Chemistry as principal and Physics and Mathematics as subsidiary subjects) Stipendiary Trainee Category-I Electronic Mechanic: Diploma* in Electronics/Electronics& Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication Engineering.

BARC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 30, 2022, through the official website — barc.gov.in.