BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited is inviting applications for the post of Project Engineer and Project Officer. The recruitment notification and link for submission of application was activated on 21st July 2021. The candidates who are interested must note that the last date to submit the online application is 4th August 2021. The BEL informed about the recruitment drive through a notification. Selected candidates will be working under Defence Ministry.

The candidates must note that the job location of the shortlisted BEL project engineer will be Hyderabad. Interested candidates can read this to know eligibility and also the process of applying.

Click Here To Apply Also Read - Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts in Anganwadi For 5th & 9th-Pass Candidates, No Exam Required | Check Eligibility, Notification Details

Here are some of the important details:

The recruitment drive aims to recruit 48 project engineer and project officer posts.

Out of these 48 posts, 36 are for Project Engineer (Electronics). 8 posts are for Project Engineer (Mechanical).

4 positions are for Project Engineer (Computer Science)

1 position is for Project Officer (Human Resources).

BEL Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification:

Project Engineer (Electronics)

Candidate should have done BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Electronics / Electronics and Communication / E&T / Telecommunication.

Project Engineer (Mechanical)

Minimum qualification required is BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Mechanical.

Project Engineer (Computer Science) at BEL

BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg.in Computer Science is required.

Project Officer (Human Resources)

The candidate should have done MBA / MSW / MHRM / MA with a Specialisation in Human Resources.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit, fee, and selection criteria

The maximum age: 28 years

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview.

Candidates will have to pay a Fee of Rs. 500 while applying. However, candidates belonging to PWD, SC, and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee.