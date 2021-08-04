BEL Recruitment 2021: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has notified vacancies for recruitment to the post of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer for EVM production – Export Manufacturing, SC & US, Military Radars and Military Communication SBUs of Bengaluru Complex. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 15 August, 2021.Also Read - ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: 10th-Pass Candidates Can Get Job For Constable Post in ITBP Without Exam | Check Salary, Eligibility, Official Notification

For more details on vacancy, eligibility, how to apply and direct link, please scroll below.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Commencement of application: 04 August 2021

Last date for submission of application: 15 August 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer – 308 Posts

Project Engineer – 203 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

B.E / B. Tech degree from a reputed Institute/University in the Engineering disciplines of Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Salary

Trainee Engineer – 1 – 1st Year – Rs. 25,000/-, 2nd Year – Rs. 28,000/-, 3rd Year – Rs. 31,000/-

Project Engineer-I – 1st Year – Rs. 35,000/- 2nd Year – Rs. 40,000/- 3 rd Year – Rs. 45,000/- 4 th Year – Rs. 50,000/-

BEL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection will be based on merit. Candidates will be shortlisted for the interviews based on the BE/B.Tech. Degree and experience. Out of which, 75% marks will be allotted for aggregate marks scored in BE / B. Tech; 10% marks will be allotted for relevant work experience.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Check Official Notification Here

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website — bel-india.in — on or before 15 August 2021. Candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission, as changes shall not be permitted after submission of the application form. Candidates can also apply through the direct link given below.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Direct Link to Apply Online

BEL Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Project Engineer-I: General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs.500/-

Trainee Engineer-I: General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs.200/-