BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications from eligible candidates for Trainee Engineer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of BEL at bel-india.in. The last date to apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 is February 4, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 247 posts in the organization.

Candidates who are already working as Project Engineers/ Trainee Engineers/Trainee Officers (Finance) in one of the units of BEL are not eligible to apply to the lateral posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Project Engineer I: 67 Posts

Trainee Engineer: 169 Posts

Trainee Officer (Finance): 11 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification below:

BEL Recruitment 2022 Official Notification Download

BEL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates should meet the eligibility criteria as specified in the advertisement. Candidates who meet the eligible criteria with respect to relevant qualification, Post Qualification experience will be allotted weightage of 75 percent, 10 percent and 15 percent.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fees of Rs 500 will have to be paid for Project Engineer posts, Application fees of Rs 200/- as to be paid for Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts. The application fee should be remitted through SBI Collect (through online).