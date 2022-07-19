BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Trainee Engineer -I and Project Engineer-I. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 150 posts will be filled in the organization. The registration process will end on August 03, 2022. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details here.Also Read - NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Register For 170 Assistant Manager Posts Till August 07| Check Salary Here

BEL Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process will end: August 03, 2022

BEL Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and number of vacancy

Trainee Engineer -I: 80 posts

Project Engineer-I: 70 posts

BEL Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 4 years full time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized Institute/University in the disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics&Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Not To Begin From July 21; NTA Director Confirms

BEL Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection procedure through the official notification given below. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Exam Concludes: Latest Update on Answer Key, Result Date And Time Here

BEL Application Fee

Project Engineer-I: General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs. 472/- (Application fee-Rs.400/- plus 18% GST)

Trainee Engineer-I: General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs.177/- (Application fee-Rs.150/- plus 18% GST)

BEL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. For more details, check the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).