BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Trainee Engineer-I, and Project Engineer-I. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of BEL at bel-india.in. The last date to apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 is April 06, 2022. The online application process for BEL Recruitment has commenced from March 23, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The last date to apply for the posts: April 06, 2022.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total: 63 posts

Trainee Engineer-I: 26 posts

Project Engineer-I: 37 posts

BEL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Trainee Engineer-I: B.E/BE.Tech/B.Sc (4 years course) from recognised Institute/University/College in the following Engineering disciplines – Electronics/Mechanical/Computer Science.

B.E/BE.Tech/B.Sc (4 years course) from recognised Institute/University/College in the following Engineering disciplines – Electronics/Mechanical/Computer Science. Project Engineer-I: B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineer (4 years course) from recognised Institute/University/College in the following Engineering disciplines – Electronics/Computer Science/Mechanical/Civil Engineering/Electrical.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

For the post of Trainee Engineer-I, candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 200 as an application fee. Candidates applying for the Project Engineer-I post, a candidate must pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST & PwBD categories are exempted from payment of application fees.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 06, 2022, through the official website —bel-india.in.