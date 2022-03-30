BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the post of Project engineer and Trainee engineer for its Ghaziabad Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. The application process is underway from March 23, 2022, and the last date for the submission of the application form is April 6.Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 63 Posts at bel-india.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

S. No. Post Vacancies 1 Trainee Engineer-I 26 2 Project Engineer – I 37 Total 63

The eligible candidates’ age should not be more than 28 years for the post of Trainee engineer and 32 for the post of Project engineer.

Category Age For Gen/ UR Candidates 32 years Project Engineer – I 28 years Trainee Engineer-I Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) For SC/ST candidates 05 years For OBC candidates 03 years

BEL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee