BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the post of Project engineer and Trainee engineer for its Ghaziabad Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. The application process is underway from March 23, 2022, and the last date for the submission of the application form is April 6.
BEL Recruitment 2022 Vacancies
|S. No.
|Post
|Vacancies
|1
|Trainee Engineer-I
|26
|2
|Project Engineer – I
|37
|Total
|63
BEL Recruitment Age Limit
The eligible candidates’ age should not be more than 28 years for the post of Trainee engineer and 32 for the post of Project engineer.
|Category
|Age
|For Gen/ UR Candidates
|32 years Project Engineer – I
|28 years Trainee Engineer-I
|Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)
|For SC/ST candidates
|05 years
|For OBC candidates
|03 years
BEL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
|S. No.
|Category
|Fees
|1
|For Gen/ OBC
|Rs 200/- Trainee Engineer-I
|For Gen/ OBC
|Rs 500/- Project Engineer-I
|2
|SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen
|Nil
BEL Recruitment 2022 Qualification
- Trainee Engineer-I: B.E, B.Tech, B.Sc Engineering (4 years regular degree with 55% marks for GEN/OBC/EWS Category and pass class for SC/ST/PwBD) in the relevant discipline.
- Project Engineer – I: B.E, B.Tech, B.Sc Engineering (4 years regular degree with 55% marks for GEN/OBC/EWS Category and pass class for SC/ST/ PwBD) in the relevant discipline.
BEL recruitment 2022: How to apply
- Visit the official website of BEL at www.bel-india.in
- On the homepage, click career tab and Read Official Notification for further details