BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Project Engineer. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BEL at bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 43 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - UP Board Class 12 Result 2022: 85.33% Students Pass; Girls Outshines Boys
BEL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- The last date to apply for the posts: June 28, 2022
BEL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Project Engineer: 43 posts
BEL Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale
Check Consolidated Remuneration
- 1st Year: Rs 40,000
- 2nd Year: Rs 45,000
- 3rd Year: Rs 50,000
- 4th Year: Rs 55,000
BEL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Education Qualification: Full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in Electronics – Electronics/ Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Telecommunication/ Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Information Science with Minimum 55% of marks & Minimum 02 years of experience. Also Read - Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 210 Junior Court Assistant Posts| Check Salary, Application Link Here
BEL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification shared below. Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Mode of Examination, Steps to Apply
How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 28, 2022, through the official website —bel-india.in.