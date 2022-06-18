BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Project Engineer. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BEL at bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 43 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - UP Board Class 12 Result 2022: 85.33% Students Pass; Girls Outshines Boys

BEL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The last date to apply for the posts: June 28, 2022

BEL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Project Engineer: 43 posts

BEL Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Check Consolidated Remuneration

1st Year: Rs 40,000

2nd Year: Rs 45,000

3rd Year: Rs 50,000

4th Year: Rs 55,000

BEL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in Electronics – Electronics/ Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Telecommunication/ Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Information Science with Minimum 55% of marks & Minimum 02 years of experience.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 28, 2022, through the official website —bel-india.in.