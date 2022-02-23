BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications from eligible candidates for Trainee Engineer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of BEL at bel-india.in. The last date to apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 is March 16, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization.Also Read - Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 55 Posts at aau.ac.in

BEL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The last date to apply for the posts: March 16, 2022.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Project Engineers: 12 Posts

Trainee Engineers: 8 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification below. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Registration For 42 Posts Begins at bankofbaroda.in| Here's Direct Link

BEL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates should meet the eligibility criteria as specified in the advertisement. Selection will be through Written tests and interviews at Pune. Call letters will be sent to the e-mail IDs of eligible candidates for attending the Written Test. Candidates will be shortlisted for interview based on their performance in the written test. The date of the written test will be intimated by e-mail in due course. Also Read - TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5529 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

BEL Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The official notification reads, ”Application fee for the post of Project Engineer is Rs. 500/- and for the post of Trainee Engineer is Rs. 200/- to be remitted by DD in favour of “Bharat Electronics Limited” payable at Pune is

required to be attached along with application. SC/ST/PWBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.”

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 16, 2022, through the official website —bel-india.in.