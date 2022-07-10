Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From AAI’s vacancies for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) positions to the Intelligence Bureau’s recruitment for Halwai-cum-Cook posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.Also Read - CCRAS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 38 Posts From July 15| Details Inside

Airports Authority of India AAI Recruitment 2022

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India(AAI) is hiring candidates for the posts of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process has started today, June 15, 2022. Candidates can apply online till July 14, 2022. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - West Central Railway NTPC Recruitment 2022: Register For 121 Posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Salary Here

Name of Post: Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) Official Website: aai.aero Deadline: July 14, 2022

Integral Coach Factory(ICF) Railway Jobs

ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: The Integral Coach Factory(ICF), Chennai has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various posts of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, pb.icf.gov.in. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Aeronautical Officer, Others Posts at upsc.gov.in| Read Details Inside

Name of Post: Apprentice Official Website: pb.icf.gov.in Deadline: July 26, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Jobs

UPSSSC PET 2022 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission(UPSSSC) Lucknow on Tuesday released the notification for UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022. Interested candidates can fill out the UPSSSC PET 2022 application form through the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. Applicants can apply online till July 27, 2022. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: UP Preliminary Eligibility Test Official Website: upsssc.gov.in Deadline: July 27, 2022

National Health Mission (NHM) Maharashtra Recruitment 2022

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Medical Officer (MO), Nurse (Attendant), and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, arogya.maharashtra.gov.in and nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Medical Officer (MO) Official Website: arogya.maharashtra.gov.in and nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in Deadline: July 20, 2022

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI Recruitment 2022

NHAI Recruitment 2022: National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Deputy Manager (Technical) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in before July 13, 2022. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Deputy Manager (Technical) Official Website: nhai.gov.in Deadline: July 13, 2022

Intelligence Bureau(IB) Recruitment 2022

IB Recruitment 2022: Intelligence Bureau(IB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive, Halwai-cum-Cook, Caretaker, and other posts. Eligible candidates can download the IB Recruitment Notification through the official site of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at mha.gov.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE