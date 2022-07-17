Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From ICF’s vacancies for Apprentice positions to the Delhi Development Authority DDA’s recruitment for Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Mode of Examination, Other Details Here

Integral Coach Factory(ICF) Railway Jobs

ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: The Integral Coach Factory(ICF), Chennai has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various posts of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, pb.icf.gov.in. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Apprentice Official Website: pb.icf.gov.in Deadline: July 26, 2022

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released a short recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for Assistant Manager Grade A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NABARD at nabard.org. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Assistant Manager Grade A Official Website: nabard.org Deadline: August 07, 2022.

Recruitment and Assessment Centre(RAC), DRDO Recruitment 2022

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Recruitment and Assessment Centre(RAC), DRDO has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Scientist 'B' in various departments including that of DRDO and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RAC – rac.gov.in. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Scientist ‘B’ Official Website: rac.gov.in Deadline: July 29, 2022.

Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI Recruitment 2022

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Director, Assistant Director General (Technology), and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UIDAI on uidai.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till August 16, 2022. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Assistant Director General (Technology) Official Website: uidai.gov.in Deadline: August 16, 2022.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti NVS Recruitment 2022

NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained, and others. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 22, 2022. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Principal, Post Graduate Teachers Official Website: navodaya.gov.in. Deadline: July 22, 2022

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Recruitment 2022

DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released a recruitment notification, inviting Graduate Engineers in Civil discipline to apply for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, dda.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 08 vacant posts will be filled. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE