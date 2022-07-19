Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong has invited applications from eligible male and female Indian citizens for filling up 1380 vacancies in Group B and C posts for different trades/posts under Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website assamrifles.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1380 posts will be filled in the organization. As per the official notification, the application process has started on June 06, 2022. The last date to apply is July 20, 2022.Also Read - IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2022 Released; Here's How to Download Admit Card at ignou.ac.in

Important Dates

Last date of receipt of applications from eligible candidates for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022: July 20, 2022

Vacancy Details

State SC ST OBC EWS GEN Total Andaman & Nicobar 0 0 0 0 1 1 Andhra Pradesh 13 6 16 6 31 72 Arunachal Pradesh 1 19 1 4 17 42 Assam 4 9 14 6 24 57 Bihar 17 0 29 11 50 107 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 2 2 Chhattisgarh 5 9 2 2 14 32 Dadar and Haveli 0 0 0 0 1 1 Delhi 2 0 5 1 4 12 Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 1 1 Goa 0 0 0 0 3 3 Gujarat 5 7 14 4 20 50 Haryana 3 0 4 1 6 14 Himachal Pradesh 1 0 1 0 2 4 Jammu & Kashmir 2 3 9 3 9 26 Jharkhand 6 16 6 5 20 53 Karnataka 9 2 15 5 20 51 Kerala 5 0 11 3 20 39 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 1 1 Madhya Pradesh 7 12 6 4 18 47 Maharashtra 7 8 19 7 30 71 Manipur 3 26 11 8 31 79 Meghalaya 0 3 0 1 3 7 Mizoram 1 32 5 7 40 85 Nagaland 2 47 4 9 53 115 Odisha 8 14 6 4 19 51 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 2 2 Punjab 7 0 3 2 6 18 Rajasthan 7 6 8 4 16 41 Tamil Nadu 12 1 14 5 25 57 Telangana 8 1 12 4 21 46 Tripura 1 2 0 1 3 7 Uttar Pradesh 25 3 32 12 51 123 Uttarakhand 1 0 1 1 4 7 West Bengal 13 3 13 6 21 56

Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 23 years of age.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process through the official website.

Application Fee

Fee Structure For Group B posts: The application fee for Group B posts (i.e., Religious Teacher and Bridge and Road posts only) is Rs 200. The application fee for Group C posts (i.e., except Religious Teacher and Bridge and Road posts) is Rs 100.

How to Apply For Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022?