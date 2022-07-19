Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong has invited applications from eligible male and female Indian citizens for filling up 1380 vacancies in Group B and  C posts for different trades/posts under Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website assamrifles.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1380 posts will be filled in the organization. As per the official notification, the application process has started on June 06, 2022. The last date to apply is July 20, 2022.Also Read - IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2022 Released; Here's How to Download Admit Card at ignou.ac.in

Important Dates

  • Last date of receipt of applications from eligible candidates for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022: July 20, 2022

Vacancy Details

StateSCSTOBCEWSGENTotal
Andaman & Nicobar000011
Andhra Pradesh1361663172
Arunachal Pradesh119141742
Assam491462457
Bihar170291150107
Chandigarh000022
Chhattisgarh59221432
Dadar and Haveli000011
Delhi2051412
Daman & Diu000011
Goa000033
Gujarat571442050
Haryana3041614
Himachal Pradesh101024
Jammu & Kashmir2393926
Jharkhand616652053
Karnataka921552051
Kerala501132039
Lakshadweep000011
Madhya Pradesh712641847
Maharashtra781973071
Manipur3261183179
Meghalaya030137
Mizoram132574085
Nagaland2474953115
Odisha814641951
Puducherry000022
Punjab7032618
Rajasthan76841641
Tamil Nadu1211452557
Telangana811242146
Tripura120137
Uttar Pradesh253321251123
Uttarakhand101147
West Bengal1331362156

Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 23 years of age.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process through the official website.

Application Fee

Fee Structure For Group B posts: The application fee for Group B posts (i.e., Religious Teacher and Bridge and Road posts only) is Rs 200. The application fee for Group C posts (i.e., except Religious Teacher and Bridge and Road posts) is Rs 100.

How to Apply For Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022?

  1. Visit the official website assamrifles.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Form under JOIN ASSAM RIFLES.”
  3. Register yourself on the portal.
  4. Fill the application form.
  5. Upload the necessary documents, if any.
  6. Pay the application fee.
  7. Download it and take a printout of it
  8. Take a printout of it for future reference.