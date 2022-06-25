BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre(BARC), Mumbai is hiring candidates for the post of Stenographer, Assistant, and others. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BARC at recruit.barc.gov.in from July 01, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 89 posts in the organization. The recruitment will be done for Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB), situated in Kalpakkam, Tarapur, and Mumbai. Candidates can check the eligibility, selection process, and other details in this article below:Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts at rac.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: July 01, 2022

Last Date of Online Application: July 31, 2022

BARC Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Work Assistant-A: 72 posts

Stenographer Grade-III: 6 posts

Driver(ORDINARY GRADE): 11 posts

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Check education qualification Here

Work Assistant: 10th Passed

Stenographer: 10th Passed with a minimum of 50% marks and minimum of 8 wpm in English Stenograph and typing speed of 30 wpm.

Driver: 10th Passed and valid driving license

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official shared below.

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, Women & Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the Application Fee.

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 31, 2022, through the official website —recruit.barc.gov.in. Candidates are required to have a valid e-mail ID and Mobile number. It should be kept active during the currency of this recruitment.