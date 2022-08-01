Central Bank CBHFL Recruitment 2022: Cent Bank Home Finance Limited (CBHFL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting talented individuals to apply for Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank at cbhfl.com till August 18, 2022. As per the recruitment notification, the registration process has started from on July 30, 2022.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key Likely to Release Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Inside

The vacancy is for Pan India locations so Candidates willing to serve anywhere in India, should only apply. A total of 45 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details here. Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration Ending Soon; Apply For 19 Posts at eximbankindia.in

Important Dates

The registration process begins July 30, 2022

The registration process ends on August 18, 2022

Central Bank CBHFL Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 2 Results Likely to be Declared on August 06 at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Download

Jr. Manager: 07 posts Sr. Officer: 16 posts Officer: 22 posts

Central Bank CBHFL Salary

Officer : Minimum salary Rs.3.00 lakh p.a. (experience Rs.30,000/- p.a. over1year experience subject to maximum Rs.60,000/-p.a.)

: Minimum salary Rs.3.00 lakh p.a. (experience Rs.30,000/- p.a. over1year experience subject to maximum Rs.60,000/-p.a.) Sr. Officer: Minimum salary Rs.4.00 lakh p.a. (experience Rs.30,000/- p.a. over2 year experience subject to maximum Rs.60,000/-p.a.)

Minimum salary Rs.4.00 lakh p.a. (experience Rs.30,000/- p.a. over2 year experience subject to maximum Rs.60,000/-p.a.) Jr. Manager: Minimum salary Rs.5.00 lakh p.a. (experience Rs.30,000/- p.a. over 3 year experience subject to maximum Rs.60,000/-p.a.)

Central Bank CBHFL Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must fulfill the educational qualification given below.

Officer: Graduation in any discipline from a Recognized University, Basic knowledge of computer applications. Sr. Officer: Graduation in any discipline from a Recognized University, Basic knowledge of computer application. Jr. Manager: Graduation in any discipline from a Recognized University, Basic knowledge of computer applications.

Central Bank CBHFL Age Limit

Jr. Manager: 21 to 30 years.

Sr. Officer: 21 to 30 years.

Officer: 21 to 30 years.

Central Bank CBHFL Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process from the link given below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the 45 posts through the official website of the Bank at cbhfl.com. For more details, check the official website of Cent Bank Home Finance Limited (CBHFL).